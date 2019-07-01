Portion of St. Louis County under precautionary water boil advisory

OVERLAND, Mo. — A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Overland in St. Louis County by Missouri American Water. They’re asking customers in the area to bring their water to a boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

A water main break at Lindbergh Boulevard and Oak Forest Parkway Court has caused a low-pressure that triggered this advisory. Water quality tests will be run as soon as the broken main is repaired. Precautionary boil water advisories can last 24-48 hours.

Customers enter an address to confirm whether it is within the affected area by clicking this link. You can also check this map to see if your address is under a precautionary boil advisory.

