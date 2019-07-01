Procession and funeral for fallen officer Langsdorf today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Officer Michael Langsdorf will be laid to rest this morning after tragically losing his life in the line of duty. This will be the final goodbye after a visitation was held just Sunday. You can see live coverage of the procession and funeral online and on-air on FOX 2.

The visitation for fallen North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf lasted several hours on Sunday and at times included a line wrapped around the Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary in south St. Louis. The extreme had tents going up to try and prevent anyone from waiting outside from overheating.

Langsdorf was shot and killed in the line of duty. A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.

The Affton Fire Protection District posted this information about today's funeral and burial for Officer Langsdorf:

The funeral will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis located at 4431 Lindell Boulevard. The interment, immediately following the funeral, will be at Resurrection Cemetery at 6901 MacKenzie Road.

The route from the cathedral to the cemetery is as follows:

West on Lindell

South on Kingshighway

West on Chippewa

Chippewa turns into Watson

Left on MacKenzie Road to the cemetery

MacKenzie will be closed in both directions along the cemetery during the burial service.

Backstoppers has been assisting Officer Langsdorf’s family. Donations can also be made through the First Community Credit Union.

Funeral information:

Procession route:

Service program: