St. Louis hosts the 2019 Elks National Convention

ST. LOUIS - The The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elk has come to town to celebrate their 151st Anniversary at the Grand LodgeNational Convention now until Wednesday, July 3.

During the convention, The Elks will recognize the top winners in the Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship Program. The top boy and girl will each receive a $50,000 college scholarship. Annually, the Elks award college scholarships across the nation totaling more than $4.7 million.

Last year alone, contributions were more than $40.2 million to more than 300 Veterans Administration Medical Centers, clinics, and state care facilities. The Elks Community Investment Program will award nearly $12 million towards enriching our communities.

