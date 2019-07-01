TKO: Pat Maroon Legacy

Pat Maroon put himself into some rather select company.  A St. Louis native winning a championship in his hometown.   Mike Shannon, David Freese, Ed Macauley, also come to mind.    The Blues forward is now a free agent, but wherever he lands, the legacy in St. Louis is not in question.  TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) takes a closer look.

