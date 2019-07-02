× Brother and sister with dementia reported missing in Madison, Illinois

MADISON, Ill. – A brother and sister went missing late Monday afternoon and police Madison, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating them.

Seventy-two-year-old Bobby McCoy and 71-year-old Roy Cox were last seen at 6:30 p.m. on July 1.

They’re believed to be driving a black 2010 Mazda CX7, with Illinois license plate R915963.

Police said both suffer from dementia.

McCoy is an African-American woman, stands 5’4” tall, weighs 132 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cox is an African-American man, stands 5’5” tall, weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He’s missing his right eye.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300.