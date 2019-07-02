Brothers sentenced for killing man, dumping body in park

Posted 8:39 am, July 2, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Kansas City brothers have been sentenced for killing a man and then dumping his body near a park.

Twenty-eight-year-old Miguel Love was sentenced Monday to life in prison and 26-year-old Antonio Love to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Witnesses told police that the August 2017 killing of Michael Anthony High-Frump was retaliation for a $500 drug deal in which the younger brother was ripped off and beaten.

Prosecutors say the brothers loaded his body into a trunk and dumped it in

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.