× Creve Coeur Camera holding sale before final store closes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Creve Coeur Camera is closing their final store and taking the business in another direction. The local chain of photography stores had eight locations in 2017. They tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that they have been shuttering shops because of competition from Amazon an other online retailers.

The last store will be holding a going out of business sale this week. You can stop by their lone location to pick up some heavily discounted photography supplies at 12747 Olive Blvd in west St. Louis County. They say that all sales are final.

There appears to be a future for their business. Creve Coeur Camera says that classes and travel events will continue.

A Facebook post from Creve Coeur camera states:

“The camera business has been tough, so rather than fighting it…we are closing it!

After 40 years, we had made the decision to take our business another direction. As of today, all inventory in the store is going on sale.

Our sale hours will be Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Don’t miss out on this last opportunity to capture great deals on all photo gear!!! All Sales Final

And now for the future:

The School of Imaging and our fantastic photo trips will continue.

The School of Imaging, now called St. Louis School of Imaging, will continue to teach classes, one-on-one’s, travel and have photo walks…watch for more announcements!

For those of you who don’t know about our store we are located in Saint Louis County in Missouri. We are worth the drive.”