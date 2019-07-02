Elvis Presley won’t be easy to cast, but plenty in Hollywood are trying to fill his blue suede shoes

Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic is currently testing some big name actors to play the singer in the movie.

“Baby Driver” star Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who appeared in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Whiplash” star Miles Teller, all tested for the director last week, according to a report by the Hollywood Reporter.

Producers for the Warner Bros. project are also looking at Harry Styles and Austin Butler, who has a role in Quentin Tarantino’s new film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” (CNN and Warner Bros. share parent company WarnerMedia.)

Reportedly, set to play Col. Tom Parker, the legendary manager who controlled Elvis’ life and career, is Tom Hanks.

The Elvis role is expected to be filled in the coming weeks.

The project was announced last year and follows a slew of rock biopics, including the hit “Bohemian Rhapsody,” about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and the Elton John film “Rocketman.”

Luhrmann is also writing the movie, which will be split into two parts — Elvis’ early success, then his life after age 35.

Presley died in 1977 at age 42.