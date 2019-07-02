× Everything you need to know before heading to 2019 ‘Fair St. Louis’

ST. LOUIS – America’s biggest birthday party, Fair St. Louis, will be held July 4- 6 at Gateway Arch National Park. Organizers are urging Fairgoers to plan ahead and arrive early. They announced a full schedule of each day’s events on Tuesday morning.

As previously announced, country music singer Brett young, R&B star Keith Sweat and rock band The Flaming Lips are set to close the three nights of America’s Biggest Birthday Party with performances on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage.

2019 Fair Saint Louis Schedule of Events:

Family-friendly Fair Saint Louis events and attractions include:

Boeing Air Show:

o Thursday, July 4 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

o Friday, July 5 at 5:00 p.m.

o Saturday, July 6 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation military appreciation event: Saturday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m. on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage

Purina Festival Zone, featuring:

o Performances by the Purina Pro Plan Performance Team

Thursday, July 4: 2:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Friday, July 5: 4:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 6: 2:00 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

o All American Gymnastics & Super Ninja warrior course

o Face painting

o Rock climbing wall

o Juggling Jeff

The Interactive Zone, featuring brands showcasing the latest products and samples. Exhibitors include Chevrolet, Diamond Resorts, Impact Dimensions, Maui Jim, Purina, Sprint, St. Louis Blues, Topgolf and more

STEAM Exhibit presented by xplor

Fireworks presented by Edward Jones cap off each night

An expanded variety of food and beverage refreshment options to satisfy all tastes. Fairgoers can choose from a variety of options, including:

o Empanadas and arepas from El Fogon

o Noodle bowls and rice bowls from Wok Hei Noodle House

o Signature steak sandwiches and loaded tator tots from The Post

o BBQ turkey legs from The Goods

o Kabobs, spring rolls, crab rangoon and egg rolls from The Rice House

o 100% real fruit ice pops from Mempops (woman-owned business)

o Sugar Chic Creamery ice cream truck (woman-owned business);

o Much more!

Four #STLMade cellphone charging stations located at each beverage booth

Before you head to the fairgrounds on Thursday, make sure you've downloaded the #FairSTL app for everything you'll need to know! Follow this link to download now: https://t.co/FVMSZeVlLq pic.twitter.com/UgDLK4qtkG — Fair Saint Louis (@FairSaintLouis) July 2, 2019

PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION REMINDERS

A multitude of parking options are available throughout downtown St. Louis. A list of downtown parking locations can be found at getaroundstl.com.

Fair Saint Louis sells pre-paid parking options at $12 per day. Visit fairsaintlouis.org and click on “Pre-Paid Parking Options” at the bottom of the homepage to reserve a parking spot for any day of the Fair in one of the four select parking locations.

Biking to the Fair is a great option – self-park for bikes is available in Kiener Plaza.

Fairgoers can catch a cab at the dedicated Taxi Stand location at the southwest corner of Market and Broadway.

Ride share apps like Uber and Lyft are great options to get to and from the Fair grounds.

Be mindful of road closures around Gateway Arch National Park at this time – Walnut Street will be closed to traffic from both I-44 and the Poplar Street Bridge.

#FairSTL 2019 is ready for you! Save this handy map to your phone so you know exactly where to go for each activity during the Fair. pic.twitter.com/LIvEzdEJh9 — Fair Saint Louis (@FairSaintLouis) June 27, 2019

AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY PARADE

America’s Birthday Parade (formerly the VP Parade) will kick off at the intersection of 20thand Market streets in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 a.m. The parade will proceed east on Market Street and end at Market and Broadway. This year’s theme is “We The People!”

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Fairgoers are encouraged to check fairsaintlouis.org and the Fair’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@fairsaintlouis) pages for more updates and announcements leading up to the event. The FairSTL app is available to download for free.

Please note there are items you can and cannot bring into the fairgrounds, including:

Approved items: Blankets, small hand-held umbrellas, baby diaper bags, baby strollers and wagons, electric wheelchairs, one factory-sealed water bottle up to 1 liter, empty plastic water bottle, binoculars, service animals and portable/collapsible chairs.

Blankets, small hand-held umbrellas, baby diaper bags, baby strollers and wagons, electric wheelchairs, one factory-sealed water bottle up to 1 liter, empty plastic water bottle, binoculars, service animals and portable/collapsible chairs. Unapproved items: Alcoholic beverages, outside food, unsealed containers over 1 liter, coolers of any kind, large containers, pets, drones, professional recording and/or photography equipment and selfie sticks.