Family of murder victim believes killer linked to another death

ST. LOUIS – The family of a 65-year-old murder victim believes it knows who killed their loved one. They claim the person responsible is already behind bars for a different murder. They believe the crimes are connected.

St. Louis police and the circuit attorney’s office would not confirm if they have a person of interest in the shooting death of Brian Culton or if charges would be filed anytime soon. Culton’s family is making strong allegations against a man that's already been charged with murder in another crime.

Culton was shot and killed in south St. Louis just before 4 a.m. Sunday. He was found dead near the front door of his home on Upton Street near S. Broadway. His home was riddled with bullets.

Culton, a Marine veteran, came from a large family – he had 11 siblings. His family said at one point, he fell on bad times and was homeless. That’s when Culton met 24-year-old Michelle Williams, who was also homeless. They became friends.

Over the weekend, Williams, an East St. Louis mother of two, was also murdered. Police said she was shot four times outside of a gas station and convenience store Sunday morning.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office issued murder charges against Timothy Stokes from Centerville in Williams’ murder.

Police arrested Stokes after a manhunt Sunday afternoon that shut down parts of Interstate 255 north of Interstate 64.

Culton family said after his home health care advisor left, Williams and Stokes were the last two people to see him alive.

Police said the Culton case remains under investigation and would not confirm any of the family’s allegations.

Meanwhile, police have encouraged anyone with information about Brian Culton’s murder to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.