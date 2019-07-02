Firefighters mow lawn for man after heat sends him to the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man fell victim to the heat yesterday. Luckily, some Pattonville firefighters came to the rescue.

The first responders went above and beyond when they received a call for a medical emergency involving a man mowing his lawn. The firefighter-paramedics got the man loaded on an ambulance and off to a hospital. When he left they finished mowing his lawn.

Pattonville Fire Protection District posted these pictures to Facebook with the caption, "Our crew wanted to do whatever it takes to be sure he came home to a blank 'honey-do' list."