Hawley describes US Senate as lazy, says they should be in session more often

ST. LOUIS – US Senator Josh Hawley tells Fox 2 News he’s delivering on promises he made during the campaign. His number one goal: shaking up Washington.

He describes the Senate as a whole as a bit lazy.

“The Senate is only in session three days a week,” Hawley said. “We need to work longer, work more days, and be in session more.”

He also says it’s an incredibly dysfunctional place and can be a disheartening challenge, yet he says he won’t give in to cynicism. Hawley says he’s making progress on his key issues: prescription drug prices and big tech tracking our lives.

“I think keeping drug prices down is huge and significant. I've introduced legislation to do that,” he said. “Holding accountable big tech taking our data, tracking kids, and censoring our speech, and doing that with handouts from government.”

That includes taking on Amazon, Facebook, and Google. The senator also has a word for Nike, who recently pulled their Betsy Ross sneaker featuring the old colonial flag after hearing word from former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick that the flag is offensive.

“Here’s what Nike should do: apologize to all Americans for denigrating the flag, apologize to every Missourian who has lost a loved one, and start production of the Betsy Ross show right now in St. Louis in (Nike’s) St. Charles facility,” Hawley said.

Industrialists Charles and David Koch spent over $2 million to help Hawley get elected but now they oppose his proposal to have federal regulators vet online platforms for political bias.

“Yeah, I get attacked for that on all sides of the aisle,” he said. “They are defenders of mega-corporations and that's fine.”

Hawley says he supports President Trump because he thinks what the president is doing is good for Missouri. However, Hawley caught heat from conservative organizations for being tough on Trump federal court nominees.

Were a seat on the US Supreme Court to open, Hawley says the president has a great list of potential nominees, led by Judge Amy Barrett of the Seventh Circuit US Court of Appeals.

Hawley is in town this week before heading to the border next week with colleagues. He says what’s going on at the border right is nothing short of a crisis and something has to be done soon.