Lawsuit: Mississippi meat-labeling law violates free speech

Posted 1:17 pm, July 2, 2019, by

Vegan meal. Chickpea veggie burger with fresh vegetables on rustic cutting board

JACKSON, Miss. – A federal lawsuit says Mississippi is violating free-speech rights by banning makers of plant-based foods from using terms such as “meatless meatballs” and “vegan bacon.”

The lawsuit was filed Monday by the Plant Based Foods Association and the Illinois-based Upton’s Naturals Co. , which makes vegan products and sells them in many states, including Mississippi. It was filed the same day Mississippi enacted a new law that bans plant-based products from being labeled as meat.

A similar lawsuit was filed in Missouri last year by the Oregon-based Tofurky Co., which makes vegetarian food products, and The Good Food Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that advocates for alternatives to meat. A Missouri law made it a misdemeanor to label plant-based products as meat.

Meat producers have been pushing to protect meat terminology.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.