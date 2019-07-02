× Lifetime announces plans for a movie about the NXIVM sex cult

Lifetime is making a movie based on the NXIVM sex-cult case.

The working title of the project is “NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Nightmare,” the network told CNN.

The film will focus on “Dynasty” actress Catherine Oxenberg’s fight to save her daughter from the cult. She learns of the group through a “leadership seminar” they hold.

Oxenberg is also producing the movie.

“She decides to take her 20-year-old daughter India to the professional-development meeting. Led by the extremely enigmatic Keith Raniere, Catherine can’t help but shake the feeling there’s more than meets the eye with the self-help organization. Despite Catherine’s best efforts, India is drawn deeper into the cult, eventually joining a secret sorority of female members who are branded with the cult leader’s initials, ordered to maintain a restricted diet, and forced to recruit other women as sex slaves,” a description for the movie reads.

“Rescue Me’s” Andrea Roth will play Oxenberg. Her daughter India will be played by Jasper Polish. “Twilight” star Peter Facinelli will play Raniere and Sara Fletcher will play Allison Mack, the “Smallville” actress who helped recruit women into the group and pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in April.

The movie announcement comes just two weeks after Raniere was convicted on criminal charges for leading the cult, including sex-trafficking, racketeering, and conspiracy to commit forced labor.