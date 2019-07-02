Man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Columbia.

Forty-nine-year-old Charles Michale Waddill was charged Monday with leaving the scene of a weekend crash that killed 51-year-old Timothy Wilson. Waddill’s bond is set at $100,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Wilson, of Columbia, was struck and killed around 2 a.m. Saturday while walking across a street. Police say in a news release that the vehicle then fled the scene onto westbound Interstate 70.

