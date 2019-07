× Overturned tractor-trailer closes eastbound I-70 near St. Louis Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation says that all eastbound I-70 lanes at near St. Louis Lambert Airport are closed because of an overturned tractor trailer.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area. There is no estimated time on when they think the accident will be cleared.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic