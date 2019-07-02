× Private rooms for nursing moms coming to St. Louis Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Privacy for nursing moms and their little ones coming to St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Three breastfeeding suites will open at the airport next month.

The 80-square foot private rooms will have a sink, chair, ottoman and electrical outlets for breastfeeding moms or mothers who need to pump breastmilk while traveling. The suites will be located in each concourse near gates A-10, C-9, and E-33 beyond the security checkpoints.