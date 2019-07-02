Second man charged in deadly St. Louis shooting

Posted 1:21 pm, July 2, 2019, by

Michael Mayhorn

ST. LOUIS – A second man has been charged in a deadly St. Louis shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Michael Mayhorn is jailed without bail after being charged Sunday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Jazs Johnson. The 35-year-old was found shot to death around 1:30 a.m. on June 4.

Another man, 37-year-old Donnell Landers, was charged last month with the same counts. Court documents say several witnesses told police they were present when Mayhorn and Landers fatally shot Johnson.

No attorney is listed for Mayhorn in online court record.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.