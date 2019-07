× Song of the Day- Chris Young

Chris Young with special guests Chris Janson and LoCash are coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 11th! Enter below to win tickets to the show. Great seats are still available but they are going fast!

ENTER TO WIN HERE

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Tuesday, July 2nd. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

Official Rules