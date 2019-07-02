× St. Louis Alderman Bosley arrested over the weekend; no charges filed

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley says he was arrested over the weekend. He posted to his Facebook account “discipline your children or they will become victims or suspects, just went to jail for it.”

Bosley did not say what form of discipline led to his arrest.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, no charges have been filed and the case is under advisement.

Just last week, Bosley called for a tighter curfew for children under age 17 and in April, he called for the national guard to patrol north St. Louis to help police fight violent crime.