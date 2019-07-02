STL Emergency Skills Training offers CPR and life support training before EMS arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - According to the American Heart Association, 70% of Americans can feel helpless to act during a cardiac emergency. This helplessness is often attributed to lack of education or knowledge.

From CPR to basic life support skills STL Emergency Skills Training wants to be an assistance to St. Louis communities in the event an emergency arises. Their goal is to help people become prepared, trained and ready to perform for any emergency.

Sign up for a class or get training for your entire workplace here: www.stlemergencytraining.com