STL Emergency Skills Training offers CPR and life support training before EMS arrives

Posted 8:46 am, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:31AM, July 2, 2019

ST. LOUIS - According to the American Heart Association, 70% of Americans can feel helpless to act during a cardiac emergency. This helplessness is often attributed to lack of education or knowledge.

From CPR to basic life support skills STL Emergency Skills Training wants to be an assistance to St. Louis communities in the event an emergency arises.  Their goal is to help people become prepared, trained and ready to perform for any emergency.

Sign up for a class or get training for your entire workplace here: www.stlemergencytraining.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.