Studies show smoking damages eyes as well as lungs

ST. LOUIS – Smoking is not just bad for your lungs, doctors say the habit can also damage your eyes.

According to researchers, tobacco smoke contains toxic chemicals that can irritate and harm the eyes. Heavy metals such as lead and copper can collect in the lens which can lead to cataracts.

Smoking can also make diabetes-related sight problems worse by damaging blood vessels at the back of the eye. Studies show smokers are also 16 times more likely to develop sudden loss of vision after the blood supply to the eye becomes blocked.