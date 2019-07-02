Syberg’s holding fundraiser for fallen Officer Langsdorf’s family

Posted 6:53 am, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:10AM, July 2, 2019

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -  The outpouring of support that was shown at Officers Langsdorf`s funeral Monday was overwhelming and Syberg’s Family of Restaurants is hoping people will show up and dine with that same support.

On Tuesday, July 2, 100% of profits after expenses from the restaurant’s nine area locations will go Officer Langsdorf’s family. The locations include all seven Syberg’s locations, Helen Fitzgerald’s Irish Grill & Pub and Twisted Tree Steakhouse.

Officer Langsdorf was killed June 23  after responding to a call for a bad check at a Wellston market. He had been with the North County Police Cooperative for about two months and a 17-year veteran of law enforcement.

Officer Langsdorf left behind a fiancé and two children.

