Two adults, two juveniles shot in East St. Louis

Posted 9:48 pm, July 2, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:54PM, July 2, 2019

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - Four people were shot Tuesday evening in East St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Caseyville Avenue.

Investigators identified the victims as two adults and two juveniles, an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Eyewitnesses said a man with a gun opened fire on a group of people while the kids were outside playing.

The condition of the victims was not immediately known.

