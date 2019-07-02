Two adults, two juveniles shot in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - Four people were shot Tuesday evening in East St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Caseyville Avenue.

Investigators identified the victims as two adults and two juveniles, an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Eyewitnesses said a man with a gun opened fire on a group of people while the kids were outside playing.

The condition of the victims was not immediately known.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.