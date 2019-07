OVERLAND, Mo. – Traffic is moving, but slowly, in the area of a water main break at the intersection of Lindbergh between Page Avenue and Schuetz Road.

The break occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Overland in St. Louis County by Missouri American Water. They’re asking customers in the area to bring their water to a boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

