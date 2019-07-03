Blues player Pat Maroon pays respects to slain officer’s family

Posted 10:17 am, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21AM, July 3, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — One of the players that helped the Blues earn their first Stanley Cup trophy made a special visit to the family of fallen officer Michael Langsdorf last week. Pat Maroon posed for pictures with his children, parents, friends, and fiancée, Kim Haag according to a statement obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A picture posted by the St. Louis Hero Network is now going viral.

The visit lasted for about an hour. Langsdorf was a Blues fan. He took his family to the team’s Stanley Cup Championship parade held a few weeks ago.

Langsdorf was shot on June 23 while answering a bad check call at a market in the St. Louis County town of Wellston, Missouri. Police say Kawynn Smith gave Bonette Meeks Jr. fraudulent checks to cash while Smith waited in a car outside. They have both been charged with murder. The officer was buried Monday.

The St. Louis Hero Network is a non-profit that supports area first responders and military families. They promote hiring first responders and military personnel and promote a directory of businesses that support them.

“Pat Maroon put himself into some rather select company.  A St. Louis native winning a championship in his hometown.   Mike Shannon, David Freese, Ed Macauley, also come to mind.    The Blues forward is now a free agent, but wherever he lands, the legacy in St. Louis is not in question,” writes FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.

 

