C3 Fitness: A Week of Home Workouts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Want to get a great workout at home? Cason from C3 Fitness has a week of exercises that you can do from your living room. Repeat this circuit two times for beginners and five times for advanced athletes. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

A Week of Home Workouts:

Monday

15 Squats

30 Second Plank

25 Crunches

10 Jumping Jack

25 Lunges

45 Second Wall Sit

35 Sit Ups

20 Butt Kicks

10 Push Ups

Tuesday

30 Squats

30 Second Plank

20 Crunches

40 Jumping Jacks

15 Lunges

60 Second Wall Sit

55 Sit Ups

35 Butt Kicks

25 Pushups

Wednesday

25 Squats

15 Second Plank

25 Crunches

25 Jumping Jacks

15 Lunges

25 Second Wall Sit

10 Sit Ups

10 Butt Kicks

20 Pushups

Thursday

20 Squats

40 Second Plank

30 Crunches

50 Jumping Jacks

25 Lunges

35 Second Wall Sit

30 Sit Ups

25 Butt Kicks

15 Pushups

Friday

35 Squats

60 Second Plank

30 Crunches

55 Jumping Jacks

60 Lunges

45 Second Wall Sit

40 Sits Ups

50 Butt Kicks

15 Push Ups

Saturday/Sunday – Rest