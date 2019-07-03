2019 St. Louis area Independence Day festivals and fireworks

ST. LOUIS, MO – Happy Independence Day! Looking for some fun events and fireworks displays? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.
Independence Day Events 2019
Fireworks on Wednesday, July 3
Heritage & Freedom Fest
Venue: Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, O’Fallon, MO
Fireworks: 10:15 following the Walker Hayes, Filmore, and Noah Guthris concert.
https://www.heritageandfreedomfest.com/
JB Blast
Venue: Jefferson Barracks Park, south St. Louis County
Time: 7:00pm-10:00pm
Enjoy music under the stars in the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater followed by fireworks to usher in another fun, filled celebration in honor of our country’s birth. https://www.stlouisco.com/Parks-and-Recreation/Events
Alton Fireworks Spectacular
Venue: Great Central lot, Alton, IL
Gates open at 5:00pm
Fireworks: 9:15pm
https://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/1639/alton-fireworks-spectacular
Twin Oaks 4th of July
Venue: Twin Oaks Park, Ann Avenue, Twin Oaks, MO
Time: 6:00-10:00pm
Fireworks at Dusk
http://vil.twin-oaks.mo.us/events-calendar.aspx
Union, MO Fireworks
Venue: Veterans Memorial Park (600 Progress Parkway).
5:00pm: Food and drinks available for purchase
6:30pm: Garden Party Band will take the stage
9:30pm: Fireworks
http://www.unionmissouri.org/living_here/parks_and_recreation/programs_and_events.php
Festivals and events on Thursday, July 4
– Missouri –
Fair St. Louis
Venue: Gateway Arch National Park, St. Louis Riverfront
VP Parade – 9:30am down Market Street
Festival: Noon-9:30pm
Two air shows sponsored by Boeing at 12:30p and 5:00p. Randy Houser (6p) and Brett Young (8:15pm) perform.
Fireworks: 9:35pm
https://www.fairsaintlouis.org/events/
Webster Groves Community Days
Venue: Memorial Park at Elm & Glendale, Webster Groves, MO
Parade: 10:00am – runs from Lockwood & Selma to Elm &E. Glendale
Festival: 11:00am-11:00pm
Fireworks: 9:30pm
The Fairgrounds are located on the Hixson Middle School parking lot. Admission is free, but Carnival rides and barbecue meals will cost.
https://www.webstergroves.org/194/Community-Days
Kirkwood Freedom Festival
Venue: Kirkwood Park, S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO
Music: 7:00pm
Fireworks: Dusk
http://www.kirkwoodmo.org/
Postponed! – Riverfest 2019
The parade WILL Happen along Historic Main Street on July 4.
Festival moved to Labor Day Weekend.
https://www.discoverstcharles.com/event/2019-st-charles-riverfest/1204/
Heritage & Freedom Fest
Venue: Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, O’Fallon, MO
Parade: 9:30am
Festicval: Noon
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo perform at 8:15pm
Fireworks: 9:30pm
https://www.heritageandfreedomfest.com/
Hermann Freedom Fest
Venue: Riverfront Park, Hermann, MO
Food stands open at 3:00p, Vendor booths open at 4:00p
Parade — 4:00pm – Starting at 8th and Washington and ending at Wharf Street at the Riverfront.
City Band Concert — 7:00pm
Fireworks — 9:15pm
http://visithermann.com/hermann-freedomfest/
Libertyfest
Venue: Progress Park, Wentzville, MO
Parade: 10:00am – Begins at Holt High School
Beginning at noon, swim for FREE and stay for more fun and entertainment.
Live music by Wentzville native and American Idol Finalist, Matt Wynn, from 6-9 p.m. with fireworks following.
http://www.wentzvillemo.org/departments/parks_and_recreation/LIBERTYFEST.php
Louisiana Fourth of July Celebration
Venue: Louisiana, Missouri
https://www.visitlouisianamo.com/
Ellisville Independence Day
Venue: Bluebird Park, Ellisville, MO
Time: 6:00-10:30pm
No parking (except accessible) available in the park. Shuttle bus service to and from the park will begin running at 5:30pm.
Live music at 7:00pm and fireworks at 9:30pm.
https://www.ellisville.mo.us/247/Independence-Day-Festivities
4th of July Fireworks Celebration
Venue: Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, MO
Live Music: 7:30pm-9:30pm
Kids Zone with Circus Kaput: 6:30pm-9:00pm
Fireworks: 9:30pm
https://www.chesterfield.mo.us/4th-of-july-fireworks-celebration.html
4th of July Celebration
Venue: Schroeder Park, Manchester, MO
Music by Butchwax and the Hollywoods – 6:00-9:00pm
Fireworks to follow
https://www.manchestermo.gov/
4th of July Celebration
Venue: Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Hillsboro, MO
Gates open 6:00pm Fireworks at dusk
FREE parking and FREE entry. Bring coolers, lawn chairs, and picnic blankets. No pets please.
http://www.jeffersoncountyfair.net
Florissant Independence Day Celebration
Venue: James J. Eagan Center, Florissant, MO
Northwinds Concert Band: 7:30pm
Fireworks: 9:15pm
https://www.florissantmo.com/egov/documents/1559673161_0885.pdf
July 4th and Six Flags
Venue: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO
Spend the day riding your favorite rides or chilling at Hurricane Harbor, then end the day enjoy a dazzling firework display over the park.
https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/special-events/jjuly-4th-fest-event
Independence Day Celebration
Venue: Lions Park, Eureka, MO
Time: 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.
http://www.eureka.mo.us/visitors/special-city-wide-events/july-4th/
Freedom Celebration
Venue: Sainte Genevieve, MO
At Noon, enjoy a traditional celebration with church bell ringing, Pledge of Allegiance, patriotic speeches, and music at the Courthouse Square
A Pops Musical concert and fireworks in the evening at Ste. Gen’s Pere Marquette Park.
https://www.visitstegen.com/signature-events/
National Tom Sawyer Days
Venue: Hannibal, MO
A Hannibal tradition for over 60 years. Contests include the National Fence Painting Competition, the frog-jump contest and the Tom & Becky Contest. Other activities include a huge craft festival, a mud volleyball tournament, horseshoe tournament, carnival rides, and music.
9:30pm: Fireworks over the Mississippi
https://www.visithannibal.com/events-festivals/
-Illinois-
Patriots in the Park
Venue: Wilson Park, Granite City, IL
Car show, carnival rides, live entertainment, and spectacular fireworks
Fireworks: 9:15pm
http://www.granitecity.illinois.gov/community/events_and_festivals.php
Family Fun Fest
Venue: Glazebrook Park, Godfrey, IL
Children’s Bike Parade and other fun starts at 5:00pm
Fireworks: 9:15pm
https://godfreyil.org/village-township-departments/parks-and-recreation/family-fun-fest/
Salute to Freedom
Venue: Mt. Vernon Outland Airport, Mount Vernon, IL
5:00pm: Festival and live music
Dusk: Fireworks
http://www.enjoymtvernon.com/event/569/salute-to-freedom/2601
4th of July Carnival
Venue: Fairview Park, W. Broadway, Centralia, IL
Veterans Parade: 10:00am – along W. Broadway
Festival: 5:00pm
Fireworks: Dusk
https://centraliachamber.com/calendar/2019/7/2/july-fourth-celebration-and-parade
4th of July Celebration
Venue: American Legion Park, S. Chester Street, Steeleville, IL
Craft Show: 9:00am
Firecracker 3K – 9:40am
Parade – 10:00am- Carnival rides open in the park after the parade
Fireworks – 10:00pm
http://www.steeleville.org/events.html
Liberty Bell Of The West Celebration
Venue: Kaskaskia Bell State Historic Site,1st Street, Kaskaskia, IL
Times: 11:00am-3:00pm
Event moved to Fort Kaskaskia State Historic Site’s recently rebuilt Main Shelter House because of flooding on the Mississippi River. Normally this celebration takes place at the Kaskaskia Bell State Memorial. The Liberty Bell of the West was rung when Kaskaskia was liberated from the British on July 4, 1778. A ceremony starts at 1:00pm with speakers and the French Colonial Marines from nearby Fort de Chartres.
http://greatriverroad.com/stegen/randattract/kaskbell.htm
https://www2.illinois.gov/dnrhistoric/Experience/Sites/Southwest/pages/fort-kaskaskia.aspx
July 4th Fireworks
Venue: Glick Park, Highland, IL
Live music and festival begin at 4:00pm
Fireworks: 9:00pm
http://www.highlandil.gov/Public_Documents/HighlandIL_ParkRec/KRC/Fireworks
Fourth of July Picnic
Venue: Dupo Community Park, Dupo, IL
Noon-9:00pm
Fireworks: 9:00pm
http://www.villageofdupo.org/event/picnic-in-the-park
Troy, IL Fireworks
Venue: Tri-Township Park Time: 3:00pm
Fireworks begin around 9:15pm
http://www.tritownshippark.org/events_fireworks
4th of July Celebration
Venue: American Legion Park, E. Locust St., Columbia, IL
Bike parade: 10:30am
11:00am: Food and fun, including bingo, washers tournaments, fish stand and other food Fireworks begin at dusk.
http://www.columbiaillinois.com/Calendar
Litchfield, IL 4th of July events
Venue: Lake Lou Yaeger, Litchfield, IL
Boat Regatta: 2:00-4:00pm
Concert by Jeff Chapman Trio: 7:00pm-9:20pm
Fireworks: 9:30pm
http://visitlitchfield.com/events/