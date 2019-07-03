2019 St. Louis area Independence Day festivals and fireworks

ST. LOUIS, MO – Happy Independence Day! Looking for some fun events and fireworks displays? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Independence Day Events 2019

Fireworks on Wednesday, July 3



Heritage & Freedom Fest

Venue: Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, O’Fallon, MO

Fireworks: 10:15 following the Walker Hayes, Filmore, and Noah Guthris concert.

https://www.heritageandfreedomfest.com/

JB Blast

Venue: Jefferson Barracks Park, south St. Louis County

Time: 7:00pm-10:00pm

Enjoy music under the stars in the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater followed by fireworks to usher in another fun, filled celebration in honor of our country’s birth. https://www.stlouisco.com/Parks-and-Recreation/Events

Alton Fireworks Spectacular

Venue: Great Central lot, Alton, IL

Gates open at 5:00pm

Fireworks: 9:15pm

https://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/1639/alton-fireworks-spectacular

Twin Oaks 4th of July

Venue: Twin Oaks Park, Ann Avenue, Twin Oaks, MO

Time: 6:00-10:00pm

Fireworks at Dusk

http://vil.twin-oaks.mo.us/events-calendar.aspx

Union, MO Fireworks

Venue: Veterans Memorial Park (600 Progress Parkway).

5:00pm: Food and drinks available for purchase

6:30pm: Garden Party Band will take the stage

9:30pm: Fireworks

http://www.unionmissouri.org/living_here/parks_and_recreation/programs_and_events.php

Festivals and events on Thursday, July 4

– Missouri –

Fair St. Louis

Venue: Gateway Arch National Park, St. Louis Riverfront

VP Parade – 9:30am down Market Street

Festival: Noon-9:30pm

Two air shows sponsored by Boeing at 12:30p and 5:00p. Randy Houser (6p) and Brett Young (8:15pm) perform.

Fireworks: 9:35pm

https://www.fairsaintlouis.org/events/

Webster Groves Community Days

Venue: Memorial Park at Elm & Glendale, Webster Groves, MO

Parade: 10:00am – runs from Lockwood & Selma to Elm &E. Glendale

Festival: 11:00am-11:00pm

Fireworks: 9:30pm

The Fairgrounds are located on the Hixson Middle School parking lot. Admission is free, but Carnival rides and barbecue meals will cost.

https://www.webstergroves.org/194/Community-Days

Kirkwood Freedom Festival

Venue: Kirkwood Park, S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO

Music: 7:00pm

Fireworks: Dusk

http://www.kirkwoodmo.org/

Postponed! – Riverfest 2019

The parade WILL Happen along Historic Main Street on July 4.

Festival moved to Labor Day Weekend.

https://www.discoverstcharles.com/event/2019-st-charles-riverfest/1204/

Heritage & Freedom Fest

Venue: Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, O’Fallon, MO

Parade: 9:30am

Festicval: Noon

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo perform at 8:15pm

Fireworks: 9:30pm

https://www.heritageandfreedomfest.com/

Hermann Freedom Fest

Venue: Riverfront Park, Hermann, MO

Food stands open at 3:00p, Vendor booths open at 4:00p

Parade — 4:00pm – Starting at 8th and Washington and ending at Wharf Street at the Riverfront.

City Band Concert — 7:00pm

Fireworks — 9:15pm

http://visithermann.com/hermann-freedomfest/

Libertyfest

Venue: Progress Park, Wentzville, MO

Parade: 10:00am – Begins at Holt High School

Beginning at noon, swim for FREE and stay for more fun and entertainment.

Live music by Wentzville native and American Idol Finalist, Matt Wynn, from 6-9 p.m. with fireworks following.

http://www.wentzvillemo.org/departments/parks_and_recreation/LIBERTYFEST.php

Louisiana Fourth of July Celebration

Venue: Louisiana, Missouri

https://www.visitlouisianamo.com/

Ellisville Independence Day

Venue: Bluebird Park, Ellisville, MO

Time: 6:00-10:30pm

No parking (except accessible) available in the park. Shuttle bus service to and from the park will begin running at 5:30pm.

Live music at 7:00pm and fireworks at 9:30pm.

https://www.ellisville.mo.us/247/Independence-Day-Festivities

4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Venue: Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, MO

Live Music: 7:30pm-9:30pm

Kids Zone with Circus Kaput: 6:30pm-9:00pm

Fireworks: 9:30pm

https://www.chesterfield.mo.us/4th-of-july-fireworks-celebration.html

4th of July Celebration

Venue: Schroeder Park, Manchester, MO

Music by Butchwax and the Hollywoods – 6:00-9:00pm

Fireworks to follow

https://www.manchestermo.gov/

4th of July Celebration

Venue: Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Hillsboro, MO

Gates open 6:00pm Fireworks at dusk

FREE parking and FREE entry. Bring coolers, lawn chairs, and picnic blankets. No pets please.

http://www.jeffersoncountyfair.net

Florissant Independence Day Celebration

Venue: James J. Eagan Center, Florissant, MO

Northwinds Concert Band: 7:30pm

Fireworks: 9:15pm

https://www.florissantmo.com/egov/documents/1559673161_0885.pdf

July 4th and Six Flags

Venue: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO

Spend the day riding your favorite rides or chilling at Hurricane Harbor, then end the day enjoy a dazzling firework display over the park.

https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/special-events/jjuly-4th-fest-event

Independence Day Celebration

Venue: Lions Park, Eureka, MO

Time: 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

http://www.eureka.mo.us/visitors/special-city-wide-events/july-4th/

Freedom Celebration

Venue: Sainte Genevieve, MO

At Noon, enjoy a traditional celebration with church bell ringing, Pledge of Allegiance, patriotic speeches, and music at the Courthouse Square

A Pops Musical concert and fireworks in the evening at Ste. Gen’s Pere Marquette Park.

https://www.visitstegen.com/signature-events/

National Tom Sawyer Days

Venue: Hannibal, MO

A Hannibal tradition for over 60 years. Contests include the National Fence Painting Competition, the frog-jump contest and the Tom & Becky Contest. Other activities include a huge craft festival, a mud volleyball tournament, horseshoe tournament, carnival rides, and music.

9:30pm: Fireworks over the Mississippi

https://www.visithannibal.com/events-festivals/

-Illinois-

Patriots in the Park

Venue: Wilson Park, Granite City, IL

Car show, carnival rides, live entertainment, and spectacular fireworks

Fireworks: 9:15pm

http://www.granitecity.illinois.gov/community/events_and_festivals.php

Family Fun Fest

Venue: Glazebrook Park, Godfrey, IL

Children’s Bike Parade and other fun starts at 5:00pm

Fireworks: 9:15pm

https://godfreyil.org/village-township-departments/parks-and-recreation/family-fun-fest/

Salute to Freedom

Venue: Mt. Vernon Outland Airport, Mount Vernon, IL

5:00pm: Festival and live music

Dusk: Fireworks

http://www.enjoymtvernon.com/event/569/salute-to-freedom/2601

4th of July Carnival

Venue: Fairview Park, W. Broadway, Centralia, IL

Veterans Parade: 10:00am – along W. Broadway

Festival: 5:00pm

Fireworks: Dusk

https://centraliachamber.com/calendar/2019/7/2/july-fourth-celebration-and-parade

4th of July Celebration

Venue: American Legion Park, S. Chester Street, Steeleville, IL

Craft Show: 9:00am

Firecracker 3K – 9:40am

Parade – 10:00am- Carnival rides open in the park after the parade

Fireworks – 10:00pm

http://www.steeleville.org/events.html

Liberty Bell Of The West Celebration

Venue: Kaskaskia Bell State Historic Site,1st Street, Kaskaskia, IL

Times: 11:00am-3:00pm

Event moved to Fort Kaskaskia State Historic Site’s recently rebuilt Main Shelter House because of flooding on the Mississippi River. Normally this celebration takes place at the Kaskaskia Bell State Memorial. The Liberty Bell of the West was rung when Kaskaskia was liberated from the British on July 4, 1778. A ceremony starts at 1:00pm with speakers and the French Colonial Marines from nearby Fort de Chartres.

http://greatriverroad.com/stegen/randattract/kaskbell.htm

https://www2.illinois.gov/dnrhistoric/Experience/Sites/Southwest/pages/fort-kaskaskia.aspx

July 4th Fireworks

Venue: Glick Park, Highland, IL

Live music and festival begin at 4:00pm

Fireworks: 9:00pm

http://www.highlandil.gov/Public_Documents/HighlandIL_ParkRec/KRC/Fireworks

Fourth of July Picnic

Venue: Dupo Community Park, Dupo, IL

Noon-9:00pm

Fireworks: 9:00pm

http://www.villageofdupo.org/event/picnic-in-the-park

Troy, IL Fireworks

Venue: Tri-Township Park Time: 3:00pm

Fireworks begin around 9:15pm

http://www.tritownshippark.org/events_fireworks

4th of July Celebration

Venue: American Legion Park, E. Locust St., Columbia, IL

Bike parade: 10:30am

11:00am: Food and fun, including bingo, washers tournaments, fish stand and other food Fireworks begin at dusk.

http://www.columbiaillinois.com/Calendar

Litchfield, IL 4th of July events

Venue: Lake Lou Yaeger, Litchfield, IL

Boat Regatta: 2:00-4:00pm

Concert by Jeff Chapman Trio: 7:00pm-9:20pm

Fireworks: 9:30pm

http://visitlitchfield.com/events/