Key witness in dismemberment killing found dead

Posted 1:24 pm, July 3, 2019

LIBERTY, Mo. - Authorities suspect foul play in the death of a man who was assaulted and shot at less than two months ago at a suburban Kansas City home where a man's dismembered remains were found.

The body of 56-year-old Floyd Wood's body was discovered Monday night in the Kansas City suburb of Claycomo. Police haven't said how he died.

He was a key witness in the first-degree murder case against 30-year-old Colton Stock. Court documents in that case say Wood fled in May after Stock assaulted and shot at him. The gunfire led police to Stock's house, where officers saw a fire.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, police found the remains of Matthew Calkins of Gardner, Kansas.

Stock is jailed on $1 million bond. He's entered a not guilty plea.

