× Kirkwood native Chris Butler announces retirement

ST. LOUI, MO – St. Louis Blues defensemen Chris Butler has decided to retire as a Stanley Cup Champion. He announced his intentions with a letter posted to the team’s website Wednesday.

Butler, 32, a Kirkwood, MO, native, signed with the Blues as a free agent in July 2014. He spent most of his time in the American Hockey League, though he did play 58 games with the Blues. Butler served as the captain of the San Antonio Rampage last season. The Blues called up him up before the playoffs and he was with the team through its Stanley Cup championship run.

Drafted in 2005, Butler also played three seasons each with the Buffalo Sabres and Calgary Flames.

In the letter, Butler writes, “I could say the last five years being a member of the Blues organization was a dream come true but that would be a lie. It was a dream that never existed for me. Growing up in St Louis, as a hockey player, my dream was to someday be able to get a college scholarship and help my parents by paying for my education, that was it.”

Read Butler’s full letter here.

After an 11-year pro career, Chris Butler is hanging up his skates. https://t.co/XOqKYOhoVv pic.twitter.com/rqAW4ygEh0 — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) July 3, 2019

UPDATE: Rampage Captain, Chris Butler, announces retirement from professional hockey after 11-year career. → https://t.co/wcSjKSaMVa pic.twitter.com/OHwlxMIIzx — San Antonio Rampage (@sarampage) July 3, 2019