Learn all about the sport of five stand shooting and where you can practice

Terry Bertholomey, Outdoor Education Center Manager visits Fox 2 in the Morning to educate everyone on the sport of five stand.

Shotgun shooters shoot at flying clay targets, like trap or skeet in five stand, shooters progress through five stations, or stands.

6 traps throw strategically-placed clays to challenge shooters with a dynamic combination of flying targets, shooters get five targets at each station, which can be flown singly or in pairs, or even along the ground.

Henges has been offering five stand each Wednesday from 1 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and have now added a Friday schedule as well, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Shooters will now have two chances per week to shoot five stand at Henges.

The fee is $4 per round which includes all clay targets, and ear and eye protection if you do not have your own. Henges is located at 1100 Antire Road, just off i-44, exit 269 in High Ridge.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will be at Augusta A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance each Thursday from 1 p.M. - 7:30 p.M.