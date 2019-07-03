Limited Edition Blues Championship wine bottles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues have partnered with Mano`s Wine out of Kansas City, MO to commemorate the First Stanley Cup Championship in franchise history.

Available now are 4 different limited edition bottles as part of the Mano`s Championship Collection

The deep-etched and hand painted, one of a kind metallic bottles of Championship reserve are Central Coast cabernet sauvignon and Monterey Merlot blends-aged 15 months.

To order Championship Collection visit www.manowine.com

Now Available at Schnucks, Dierbergs, Randalls, Total Wine and most wine establishments