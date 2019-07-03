× Missouri pays $500K after losing campaign finance lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri taxpayers have footed a more than $500,000 legal bill after the state attorney general lost a case defending a new campaign finance law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that attorneys fighting against the law on behalf of two lobbying groups were paid roughly $508,000 in taxpayer dollars in legal fees after winning the case.

Part of a 2016, voter-approved campaign finance law banned campaign contributions between political action committees.

Attorney Chuck Hatfield represented the Association of Missouri Electrical Cooperatives in a lawsuit to overturn the ban. Todd Graves represented the American Democracy Alliance.

They won. Federal judges ruled that the ban violated free speech laws. U.S. District Court Senior Judge Ortrie Smith in April ordered the state to pay the attorneys’ as much as $575-an-hour legal fees.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch