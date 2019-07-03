Police highlight crime trend at Wellston store where officer was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Mo. – North County Police Cooperative officers rushed to a quadruple shooting late Tuesday night outside the same market in Wellston where a police officer was shot and killed 10 days earlier.

Police officials met Wednesday afternoon to discuss several issues. Crime at or near the market was near the top of the list.

Police confirmed more than 1,200 calls at or near the store since November 2017, ranging from panhandling to homicide. That’s more than two police calls per day on average.

Police have released surveillance photos of a man and a pickup they believe were involved in the most recent shootings.

The pickup is a white crew cab, possibly a Dodge Dakota.

The shootings happened around 11:49 p.m. Tuesday on the west side of the Wellston Food Market on Page, police said. The four shooting victims were taken to hospitals and expected to survive.

There were no arrests and no word on a motive as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed responding to a call inside the market on June 23. Two suspects have been charged in connection with his murder.

Customers agreed that something must be done about the crime and violence but said they loved having the store.

“We’re not going to refuse to help (the) business because people around here make poor decisions, so we still support (the business owner),” said customer Joniva Davis.

Both agreed the store owner should hire private security to present during business hours. Fox 2 reached out to store owner but have yet to get a response.

“I believe it could be better if they just didn’t have all these people hanging around inside the store and outside,” said customer Lynnetta Davis.

One worker told Fox 2/News 11 the problems did not emanate from the store itself.

Workers shared the customers’ concerns and anguish for the crime victims, especially Officer Langsdorf, he said.