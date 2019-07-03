× Police search for drive-by shooter who opened fire outside Wellston Food Market

WELLSTON, Mo. – Police are searching for a suspect who injured four people in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

According to the North County Police Cooperative, the shooting happened just before midnight at Clay’s Wellston Food Market Restaurant, the same place where Officer Michael Longsdorf was shot and killed last week.

Police say that a suspect shot rounds from a crew cab pick up truck. Security video caught a car leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. The car is described as possibly being a white Dodge Dakota.

Police released a photo of the suspected shooter to get from the community in identifying the person involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the NCPC Bureau of Criminal Investigations 314-428-7374.