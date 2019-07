BELLEVILLE, IL – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate a missing/runaway juvenile. Jakayla N. Estes, 14, was last seen at in the 2900 block of West Boulevard in Belleville, IL, on Tuesday evening, July 2, 2019. They are working to confirm a sighting of her on Bendow Street in Alton, IL.

Anyone with information about Estes is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051 or 911.