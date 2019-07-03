Tim’s Travels: Raging Rivers Waterpark opens for its 30th season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, Ill. -After high river levels delayed the opening of Raging Rivers WaterPark the park is to finally start its 30th season on Wednesday. Because of the delayed start, season pass holders will get extra perks, including a free guest ticket, free soda, and a ticket to Six Flags.

Tim Ezell was live visiting the park and tested out some of their different slides, including Cascade Body Flumes, Runaway Rafts, and the Shark Slide Flume.

For more information visit: www.RagingRivers.com

*Parts of River Road in Grafton are still closed by flooding, so customers have to use Route 3 and Grafton Hills Drive to approach from the West.

Special directions to get to Raging Rivers Waterpark

Take Hwy 67 to

Right on Alton Square Mall Dr.

Left on IL Rt. 3

Left on Grafton Hills Drive

Left on Rt. 100 (River Road) to Raging Rivers on your left.