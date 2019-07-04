× 6.4 earthquake rattles Southern California

An earthquake with an early measure of magnitude 6.4 hit Southern California, about 150 miles from Los Angeles, on Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

At least four large aftershocks have been recorded, measuring 4.7, 3.5, 3.8 and 4.2 magnitude, officials said.

The quake could be felt in Los Angeles, making buildings shake for at least several seconds.

Diane Ruggiero, general manager of the Hampton Inn and Suites Ridgecrest in Ridgecrest, told CNN’s Paul Vercammen that the hotel has significant damage.

“The chandeliers are still swinging,” she said five minutes after the quake hit. “The floor rippled.”

Los Angeles International Airport said no damage was reported on runways. “Operations remain normal,” it tweeted.