America’s Birthday Parade steps off in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -America’s Birthday Parade, produced by the V.P. of St. Louis since 1878, kicks off on July 4. This year's parade theme is “We The People!”

The parade will begin at the intersection of 20th and Market Street at 9:30 a.m. and proceeds east on Market Street and end on Market and Broadway. Superheroes and other fun characters up and down the parade route.

There will be performances by Audri Bartholomew from "The Voice" as Aretha Franklin (on a float made to look like the Apollo Theater), and Kennedy Holmes performing "Confident".

For more information visit: www.americasbirthdayparade.com