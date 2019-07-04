× Beluga calf born at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Beluga whale has given birth to a calf at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.

The 38-year-old beluga, Mauyak (MY-yak), delivered Wednesday evening. Shedd officials say the mother and calf are doing well and will remain under 24-hour observation by the aquarium’s animal care team. They are currently not view-able by the public.

It’s the first beluga calf at the lakefront aquarium in seven years.

Shedd officials say shortly after the birth, the calf swam to the surface and took its first breath. The sex of the calf hasn’t been determined yet.

Animal care experts estimate the calf is about 5 feet long and weighs about 150 pounds.