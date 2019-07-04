Ducklings reunited with mother after found alone at North Pointe Aquatic Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. - A happy ending for a family of ducks reunited Thursday evening in west St. Louis County.

Nine ducklings were found floating on the Lazy River at the North Pointe Aquatic Center in Ballwin but the mother duck was nowhere in sight.

After waiting several hours for her return, pool staff called the Wildlife Rescue Center to help. A Fox 2 crew was at the center Thursday as the ducklings were being assessed and treated.

Pool staff called the rescue Thursday evening to let them know the mother duck had returned. The Wildlife Rescue Center team brought the ducklings back to the aquatic center and the family was reunited.