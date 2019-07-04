Firework hotspots, there are plenty of places to choose from in and around St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Hoping to kick off your summer Fourth of July celebrations with a bang?

JB Blast

Venue: Jefferson Barracks Park, south St. Louis County

Time: 7:00pm-10:00pm

Enjoy music under the stars in the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater followed by fireworks to usher in another fun, filled celebration in honor of our country’s birth. https://www.stlouisco.com/Parks-and-Recreation/Events

Alton Fireworks Spectacular

Venue: Great Central lot, Alton, IL

Gates open at 5:00pm

Fireworks: 9:15pm

https://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/1639/alton-fireworks-spectacular

Twin Oaks 4th of July

Venue: Twin Oaks Park, Ann Avenue, Twin Oaks, MO

Time: 6:00-10:00pm

Fireworks at Dusk

http://vil.twin-oaks.mo.us/events-calendar.aspx

Festivals and events on Thursday, July 4

– Missouri –

Fair St. Louis

Venue: Gateway Arch National Park, St. Louis Riverfront

VP Parade – 9:30am down Market Street

Festival: Noon-9:30pm

Two air shows sponsored by Boeing at 12:30p and 5:00p. Randy Houser (6p) and Brett Young (8:15pm) perform.

Fireworks: 9:35pm

https://www.fairsaintlouis.org/events/

Webster Groves Community Days

Venue: Memorial Park at Elm & Glendale, Webster Groves, MO

Parade: 10:00am – runs from Lockwood & Selma to Elm &E. Glendale

Festival: 11:00am-11:00pm

Fireworks: 9:30pm

The Fairgrounds are located on the Hixson Middle School parking lot. Admission is free, but Carnival rides and barbecue meals will cost.

https://www.webstergroves.org/194/Community-Days

Kirkwood Freedom Festival

Venue: Kirkwood Park, S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO

Music: 7:00pm

Fireworks: Dusk

http://www.kirkwoodmo.org/