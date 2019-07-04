Firework hotspots, there are plenty of places to choose from in and around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Hoping to kick off your summer Fourth of July celebrations with a bang?
JB Blast
Venue: Jefferson Barracks Park, south St. Louis County
Time: 7:00pm-10:00pm
Enjoy music under the stars in the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater followed by fireworks to usher in another fun, filled celebration in honor of our country’s birth. https://www.stlouisco.com/Parks-and-Recreation/Events
Alton Fireworks Spectacular
Venue: Great Central lot, Alton, IL
Gates open at 5:00pm
Fireworks: 9:15pm
https://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/1639/alton-fireworks-spectacular
Twin Oaks 4th of July
Venue: Twin Oaks Park, Ann Avenue, Twin Oaks, MO
Time: 6:00-10:00pm
Fireworks at Dusk
http://vil.twin-oaks.mo.us/events-calendar.aspx
Festivals and events on Thursday, July 4
– Missouri –
Fair St. Louis
Venue: Gateway Arch National Park, St. Louis Riverfront
VP Parade – 9:30am down Market Street
Festival: Noon-9:30pm
Two air shows sponsored by Boeing at 12:30p and 5:00p. Randy Houser (6p) and Brett Young (8:15pm) perform.
Fireworks: 9:35pm
https://www.fairsaintlouis.org/events/
Webster Groves Community Days
Venue: Memorial Park at Elm & Glendale, Webster Groves, MO
Parade: 10:00am – runs from Lockwood & Selma to Elm &E. Glendale
Festival: 11:00am-11:00pm
Fireworks: 9:30pm
The Fairgrounds are located on the Hixson Middle School parking lot. Admission is free, but Carnival rides and barbecue meals will cost.
https://www.webstergroves.org/194/Community-Days
Kirkwood Freedom Festival
Venue: Kirkwood Park, S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO
Music: 7:00pm
Fireworks: Dusk
http://www.kirkwoodmo.org/