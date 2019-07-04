Fourth of July BackStoppers barbecue benefit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A big Fourth of July barbecue took place in south St. Louis to benefit BackStoppers, an organization that provides financial assistance to the families of fallen first responders.

