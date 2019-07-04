× Horse found with gunshot wounds following dispute that injured deputy

Fresno, CA (KERO ) — The Fresno man suspected of shooting a deputy is also facing animal cruelty charges after officials found a horse at the property suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Michael James Congdon, 57, is facing two attempted murder charges, one against Deputy John Erickson and the other against his civilian ride-along. He’s also being charged with animal cruelty due to a horse who was allegedly shot during Tuesday’s incident.

According to Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims around 11 a.m. Tuesday, reports came in of shots fired at deputies near Quail Mountain Lane and Hidden Hollow Lane. Mims also said Deputy John Erickson was injured after responding to a home there for a property dispute. Erickson suffered a broken leg and is currently in good condition.

While searching the property Tuesday afternoon, detectives said they found an injured horse that had been shot multiple times. They believe Congdon shot the animal before Deputy Erickson’s arrival to the property.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to transport the horse to a veterinarian to receive medical treatment. Officials say the horse is alive but its condition is unclear.

Detectives are also working to identify the owner of the horse.