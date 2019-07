× MetroBus driver treated for burns after being shot with firework

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are looking for the people who shot fireworks at a MetroBus driver Thursday evening.

The incident happened at the intersection of N. Broadway and E. Taylor Avenue in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

St. Louis firefighters were called to the scene to treat the driver for burns.

Police and firefighters learned passengers on the bus fired Roman candles at the driver.