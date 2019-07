× One man dead in Moscow Mills shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – One man is dead and a person is in custody following a shooting Thursday in Moscow Mills.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 400 block of Hill Street at 2:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Authorities arrived to find a 40-year-old man dead.

