Renaissance underway at Laclede’s Landing

ST. LOUIS – The Landing has tried many different ways over the years to bring new life to these old buildings and streets. Now, things are beginning to click.

After the Arch Grounds were remodeled and reopened, people said the number of tourists walking from the Arch to the Landing has increased dramatically.

“When I was sitting down there having lunch they said, ‘We just got hammered by tourists from two o’clock to five o’clock,’” said Brian Rehg, who runs Blue Stingray, a software company on the Landing.

Rehg set up shop on the landing three years ago and in that time, he’s seen many positive changes.

“Unique restaurants are moving in, a lot of residents are moving in, they’re filling up, and business are coming down here and filling up the offices,” he said.

The former Bi-State building now has lofts; yes, people live on the riverfront. That developer is also considering purchasing two other buildings to add even more residential units, as well as retail and office space.

The Landing still has its history and its charm which are loved by many.

“It was super cute. I think all the roads and everything give it character,” said Skylar Berger, a tourist visiting from Indiana.

A piece of land on First Street will soon turn from dreadful to beautiful. Great Rivers Greenway is building a half-acre park here with terraces and seating, which will provide a great view of the Mississippi River and Eads Bridge.

One of the most important recent additions is a new entrance to Laclede’s Landing.

“This is wonderful because it was so hard to get down here,” said visitor Cheryl Lane.

Now, motorists and pedestrians can to get to the landing easily and enjoy everything it has now and all the things it will be adding in the future. Dennis Carmack and his friends were visiting the landing Wednesday evening.

“It’s hard to find with this entrance here I believe it’s a little bit better,” he said.

That entrance is expected to be a stimulus for even more growth on the Landing.