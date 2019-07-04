Staying cool and avoiding dehydration in the summertime heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Staying cool while celebrating America’s freedoms may be difficult with highs in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits today. One of the easiest ways to cool off quickly? Take a dip in the pool, but this may be deceiving.

Your body sweats more in the direct sunlight, causing you to dehydrate quicker. To fix the problem, jumping in the pool may provide you with relief but it didn’t fix the issue. As your body continues to overheat you aren’t able to notice the typical signs of heat exhaustion while in the water, like a lack of sweat.

Always remember the signs of heat stroke: lack of sweat, headache, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, and muscle cramps. If you are starting to notice any of these, it’s too late. Dehydration has kicked in and you should get out of the sun immediately.