Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, July 6-7, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Fair St. Louis - Friday night too!
Date: Saturday, July 6 Venue: Gateway Arch National Park, St. Louis Riverfront
Festival: Noon-9:30pm
Two air shows sponsored by Boeing at 12:30p and 5:00p
The Flaming Lips perform at 8:15pm
Fireworks: 9:35pm
https://www.fairsaintlouis.org/events/

Webster Groves Community Days - Friday night too!
Date: Saturday, July 6 Venue: Memorial Park at Elm & Glendale, Webster Groves, MO
Festival: 11:00am-11:00pm
Fireworks: 9:30pm
The Fairgrounds are located on the Hixson Middle School parking lot. Admission is free, but Carnival rides and barbecue meals will cost.
https://www.webstergroves.org/194/Community-Days

National Tom Sawyer Days - Friday too!
Date: Saturday, July 6 Venue: Main Street, Hannibal, MO
Festivities begin at 8:00am
A Hannibal tradition for over 60 years. Contests include the National Fence Painting Competition, the frog-jump contest and the Tom & Becky Contest. Other activities include a huge craft festival, a mud volleyball tournament, horseshoe tournament, carnival rides, and music.
9:30pm: Fireworks over the Mississippi
https://www.visithannibal.com/events-festivals/

Fireworks in Grafton
Date: Saturday, July 6 Venue: Grafton, IL
Time: 9:00pm
Come out early for entertainment and food specials at local restaurants. As the sun goes down, fireworks will light up the night sky.
http://www.enjoygrafton.com/feature-stories/detail/29/fireworks-along-the-mississippi-river-for-2019#

Brighton Sesquicentennial Celebration
Date: Saturday, July 6 (Friday also) Venue: Schneider Park, Brighton, IL
Time:8:00am-9:30pm  Admission: Free (Amusement wristbands $10)
The Village of Brighton, IL is celebrating 150 Years! The festival will have lots of food, live music, a fishing derby, bounce houses and games, watermelon eating contest, a 5:00pm parade, and fireworks at 9:15pm.
https://www.brightonil.com/

Garden Party Lights
Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 6-7 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden
Time: Doors and Biergarten open 6:00pm, Multimedia show starts at dark
Tickets: Adult $18/$20, Child $3/$10 – Discounts for Members
The Garden becomes your after-hours destination for drinks, lights, music, and dynamic multimedia Thursday-Sunday evenings. Sunday nights in July and August are family nights, featuring $3 for tickets for kids 3-12. Admission to the Doris I. Schnuck Children's Garden will be included.
http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/gardenpartylights

River City Rascals 
Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 6-7 Venue: CarShield Field, O'Fallon, MO
Saturday: 6:35pm, Sunday: 5:05pm Tickets start at $9.00
Vs. Evansville Otters
http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/

Saint Louis FC Soccer Match
Date: Saturday, July 6 Venue: World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, MO
Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00
Vs. Loudon United FC
https://www.saintlouisfc.com/

