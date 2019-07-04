Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, July 6-7, 2019

Fair St. Louis - Friday night too!

Date: Saturday, July 6 Venue: Gateway Arch National Park, St. Louis Riverfront

Festival: Noon-9:30pm

Two air shows sponsored by Boeing at 12:30p and 5:00p

The Flaming Lips perform at 8:15pm

Fireworks: 9:35pm

https://www.fairsaintlouis.org/events/

Webster Groves Community Days - Friday night too!

Date: Saturday, July 6 Venue: Memorial Park at Elm & Glendale, Webster Groves, MO

Festival: 11:00am-11:00pm

Fireworks: 9:30pm

The Fairgrounds are located on the Hixson Middle School parking lot. Admission is free, but Carnival rides and barbecue meals will cost.

https://www.webstergroves.org/194/Community-Days

National Tom Sawyer Days - Friday too!

Date: Saturday, July 6 Venue: Main Street, Hannibal, MO

Festivities begin at 8:00am

A Hannibal tradition for over 60 years. Contests include the National Fence Painting Competition, the frog-jump contest and the Tom & Becky Contest. Other activities include a huge craft festival, a mud volleyball tournament, horseshoe tournament, carnival rides, and music.

9:30pm: Fireworks over the Mississippi

https://www.visithannibal.com/events-festivals/

Fireworks in Grafton

Date: Saturday, July 6 Venue: Grafton, IL

Time: 9:00pm

Come out early for entertainment and food specials at local restaurants. As the sun goes down, fireworks will light up the night sky.

http://www.enjoygrafton.com/feature-stories/detail/29/fireworks-along-the-mississippi-river-for-2019#

Brighton Sesquicentennial Celebration

Date: Saturday, July 6 (Friday also) Venue: Schneider Park, Brighton, IL

Time:8:00am-9:30pm Admission: Free (Amusement wristbands $10)

The Village of Brighton, IL is celebrating 150 Years! The festival will have lots of food, live music, a fishing derby, bounce houses and games, watermelon eating contest, a 5:00pm parade, and fireworks at 9:15pm.

https://www.brightonil.com/

Garden Party Lights

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 6-7 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: Doors and Biergarten open 6:00pm, Multimedia show starts at dark

Tickets: Adult $18/$20, Child $3/$10 – Discounts for Members

The Garden becomes your after-hours destination for drinks, lights, music, and dynamic multimedia Thursday-Sunday evenings. Sunday nights in July and August are family nights, featuring $3 for tickets for kids 3-12. Admission to the Doris I. Schnuck Children's Garden will be included.

http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/gardenpartylights

River City Rascals

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 6-7 Venue: CarShield Field, O'Fallon, MO

Saturday: 6:35pm, Sunday: 5:05pm Tickets start at $9.00

Vs. Evansville Otters

http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/

Saint Louis FC Soccer Match

Date: Saturday, July 6 Venue: World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, MO

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00

Vs. Loudon United FC

https://www.saintlouisfc.com/