ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you are wearing clothes this holiday that show the American flag, you are technically breaking the law.

Under the U.S. Flag Code, any clothes with the flag on it are technically illegal.

The federal Flag Code says that a flag being “printed, painted, attached, or otherwise placed a representation” on any “article of merchandise” for the purposes of advertising is a misdemeanor, can lead to a fine of $100 or imprisonment of less than 30 days.